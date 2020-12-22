Taimi Livestreaming: Redefining the dating landscape of the 2020s

In late August 2020, Taimi has made an unprecedented leap forward — the platform launched livestreaming. According to the company’s data, this period proved much more successful than expected. During Fall 2020, Taimi users have streamed for over 10,6 years in total, hosting 403k unique sessions and amassing over 7,25M views.

The pandemic and the lockdowns let online dating and video calls bloom. Self-isolation proved to be a significant driver for people to move their social lives into the digital realm. While the usual dating pattern before COVID-19 was defined by the “swipe -chat-meet” formula, the current experience is focused on e-meeting people you liked. Jake Vygnan, co-founder and COO at Taimi, says livestreaming and dating are a match made in heaven. “Taimi as a social network and a dating app is defined by our audience. LGBTQ+ people on Taimi are unique and expressive. Whether they want to find casual dates, friends, or loving partners, livestreaming is the next big thing that can enhance their experience on Taimi. The addition of streaming to Taimi’s vast “arsenal” is another step towards cementing the platform as the best and most universal social network for LGBTQ+ people.”

About 1,5 months ago, Taimi introduced the first “expansion” to its livestreaming apparel called Live Duet. The instrument allows users to hop into other users’ and co-host by interacting with the Streamer directly instead of using the comments section. The feature holds quite a potential, allowing everyone to utilise it for entertainment, networking, or simply enhancing their online dating experience.