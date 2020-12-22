Taimi joins The Transgender District and House of Tulip for Winter Gala fundraiser

Taimi, the world’s largest LGBTQ+ platform that features a social network and dating app proudly sponsored the joint event of The Transgender District and House of Tulip – two transgender led nonprofit organizations for this year’s premier holiday season event – the Winter Gala.

“We, at Taimi, invest a lot of time and effort into supporting our social mission which is to combat homophobia, biphobia and transphobia around the world,” shares Diana Ly, Head of Global Partnerships at Taimi.

“By joining forces with organizations like The Transgender District and House of Tulip, we want to show our support for all transgender people out there.

“It is extremely important for us to be an avid ally of trans individuals, and I truly wish the event’s goal to combat poverty in the transgender community for the year 2021 is reached”

Aria Sa’id, the Executive Director of The Transgender District says events like the Winter Gala are extremely important during this year of uncertainty.

“I think our Winter Gala is extra special this year because of course, audiences get a chance to celebrate with us all the incredible work we’ve been able to do– especially in a roller coaster year of uncertainty,” says Aria.

“And, it’s a chance for folks to support artists– who need our support now in more ways than we can imagine staying afloat and creating escape from our daily worries now. Of course– it’s also for a good cause- we’re fundraising for housing and economic empowerment programming that is essential to contributing to a world in which transgender people are thriving.”

The event featured special guest appearances from the Mayor of San Francisco London Breed, actor and model – Indya Moore of Pose FX, plus size model and fashion icon Tess Holiday, Trace Lysette of Transparent and Hustlers, writer and activist Raquel Willis, TS Madison who was also one of the keynote speakers for Taimi Talks.