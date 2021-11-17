Meet the Gorillas rider and former Amnesty volunteer bringing a ‘box full of ideas to the table’

Ever since Gorillas was founded in May 2020 by CEO Kağan Sümer, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the European start-up has become one of the most reliable go-to delivery service providers. Shipping groceries to customer’s doors with incredible speed and efficiency, Gorillas provides more than 2,000 essential items at retail prices for a delivery fee of just £1.80.

In just over a year, the company has expanded to more than 55 cities – including London, Amsterdam, Paris, Madrid, New York, Milan and Munich – and built more than 200 warehouses across nine countries with a team of 11,000+ diverse and inclusive riders.

We’re thrilled to partner with the delivery service this year for one of our biggest events to date, GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas, which which will honour queer people who have done incredible things over the past 12 months in the world of activism, music, drag, allyship, sport and more.

With electrifying sets from Rina Sawayama, The Blessed Madonna, RAYE, Baby Queen, KWAYE, Poppy Ajudha, ABSOLUTE, Jaguar and OUTHAUS, GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas will be a world-class, one-night-only event in the LGBTQ+ calendar.

In celebration of this exciting partnership with Gorillas, we’ve spoken with one of their riders, Salvatore Mancini, about his start at the “multi-ethnic” company, how it’s expanded in recent months and why it’s the “perfect place” to make ‘dreams come true’.

Hi Salvatore! Can you tell me a little bit about yourself?

I come from Puglia, which is located in the south of Italy. I grew up living by the sea for almost all my life until I had this big dream to move to the UK. So after I graduated from law school, I decided to fly to England and here I am.