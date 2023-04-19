Meet 10 emerging LGBTQ+ photographers capturing queer life in new ways

For young people trying to break into arts, media or advertising there are often insurmountable barriers. The lack of opportunities and the cost of camera equipment has left many unable to afford the essentials required to develop their skills and follow a career as a photographer. This is no doubt one of the reasons we see so many issues with LGBTQ+ in media and advertising. Getty Images VisualGPS research highlights that when images of queer people are used in media and advertising, they often rely on outdated stereotypes of LGBTQ+ people. For example, 30 percent of images used show gay men as flamboyant and 29 percent show images of lesbians looking more masculine. What’s clear is that the photographs we often see depicting queer people don’t accurately represent the intersections and diverse spectrum of LGBTQ+ identities.

That’s why, SKITTLES® is committed to helping millions of people to See The Rainbow by improving LGBTQ+ representation through photography. Towards the end of last year, GAY TIMES, SKITTLES®, Getty Images and Queer Britain launched a competition to search for queer photographers documenting the vibrancy and dynamism of the LGBTQ+ community. The campaign set out to provide a platform for the LGBTQ+ community to share their stories and experiences through the medium of photography, allowing for a more nuanced and diverse representation of the community in media and advertising.

After receiving a significant number of entries from talented photographers across the UK, five winners and five runners up have been announced. The winners and runners-up of the bursary represent a diverse range of perspectives, experiences, and styles, showcasing the breadth and depth of LGBTQ+ creativity in the UK. From intimate portraits to bold and colourful compositions, each photographer brings their unique vision and voice to the forefront, challenging stereotypes and celebrating the richness and diversity of the community.

Each has received a grant to cover costs of a project that amplifies Queer Joy, the opportunity for mentoring from Getty Images photographers as well as opportunities to work with and be platformed by GAY TIMES. Winners also receive camera kit loaned from Fujifilm, with a mix of cutting edge equipment available to create the perfect image. GAY TIMES, SKITTLES®, Getty Images and Queer Britain hope that this is a step towards igniting the development of future queer talent, whilst authentically and purposefully filling in the archives of tomorrow.

Meet the winners and runners-up below as we ask them questions around their creative style and approach, showcasing their work and exploring the stories and experiences that inspired their photography.