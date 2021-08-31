How to support someone who is trying to quit smoking

Quitting smoking can be a very challenging experience, and one of the most difficult things a smoker may ever face. The process can, however, be made that much easier when a smoker has the support and compassion of those around them. Added motivation, empathy, and supportive conversation can go a long way towards helping a smoker kick what can be a powerful and complex addiction.

So, if someone close to you is trying to quit smoking, consider some of the suggestions below on how you can help them achieve their personal quit goals.

Talk Openly

A good place to begin is to respond positively when a smoker tells you that they want to stop. Helpful responses could include telling them you’re proud, that you believe in them, and most importantly, that you’ll be there for them.

It’s important that this type of support isn’t limited to your first conversation. Instead, try to keep it up throughout your friend or loved-one’s quit journey. By asking questions, you’ll have an understanding of what they’re going through, and what you can do to help. It’s also important to regularly check-in and ask the quitter how they’re doing – not just whether they’ve managed to stay on track.