How I found queer joy in my LGBTQ+ identity

Finding queer joy and living life to its fullest – as Senodyne’s Life’s Too Short campaign advocates – includes being true to yourself. For Ali, this came with Coming Out to his family. “The day I told my mum that I was gay changed my life. It gave me that feeling of acceptance and relief at the same time and I knew then the world could not do anything to dampen my spirit,” he recalls. Since then, the 39-year-old has refused to let anything hold him back. “I try to make sure that I approach life with a proactive and “to do” attitude. If I give it my best go and it doesn’t work, then I know it’s not because of me and I move on,” he says. “If it’s something that I really want then I know I need to go after it hard and make sure that I give it all.” In the spirit of queer joy, Ali shares a line of wisdom for others in underrepresented positions: “Be happy with who you are, as at the end of the day you will be in charge of your happiness.”

Andre Johnsen is a fellowship manager for London-based socially conscious entrepreneurial talent. When we ask what queer joy looks like for Sensodyne’s Life’s Too Short campaign, he replies with a succinct take: “Queer joy is an act of rebellion.” Pride, for many of us, didn’t come free and is an act of resistance, opposed to a celebration, and Andre agrees. “We grew up in a world where our joy was illicit. One day I believe this rebellion won’t be necessary. However, until that day, we must live with the knowledge that by rebelling, we allow others to come forward in their queerness. Our joy liberates queer and straight people alike from homophobia, patriarchy and transphobia.”

Continually striving towards an image of equality across the queer community, Andre has also encountered queer joy and relief on a personal level. “For my 26th birthday, I threw myself a literal coming out party. At that point, most of my friends had no idea I was gay, so I booked a bar, showed up with my boyfriend and point-blank introduced him to all my friends as my boyfriend, no questions asked,” he retells. “I wanted to send a message to people that I didn’t need to “come out”. The change needed wasn’t with me, it was with them. After I got home, I cried for 20 minutes. The relief I felt in that evening was indescribable.”

As the LGBTQ+ community moves towards a more inclusive space, the 29-year-old agrees to share his tips for those newly navigating their feelings for the Life’s Too Short campaign. “If you’re not ready to come out, you might think about finding one person to tell. The first is the hardest and the gateway for you to take one closer step to living your truth,” he explains. Next, the advocate offers a powerful statement for current generations of the community: “Allyship isn’t something you can claim, it’s a title you’re given: Let’s get better about actually fighting for the rights of our trans siblings, our siblings who are racialized, and our disabled siblings. Liberation for queerness must extend past white, cis, able-bodied middle-class men. Frankly, we aren’t there yet, but it seems a lot of queer people behave like we are.” Looking ahead to a bolder future, Andre hopes queer joy can rise forward and compassion can lead: “Now is the time for leadership within the queer community to step up and step out.”