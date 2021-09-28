How I found comfort in my transness through sexual fulfillment

Intimate wellness brand Durex recently released the findings of its #MySexMyWay survey, a first-of-its-kind piece of research conducted earlier this year. The research sought to directly understand the experiences of LGBTQ+ people, revealing both the positive aspects of queer sex, but also the challenges we still face. GAY TIMES has teamed up with Durex to spotlight three young queer writers speaking of their own sexual experiences and how the findings of the #MySexMyWay survey reflect their own journeys, as a way to support others. You can find out more about the survey & results here.

Saying what I want has not always been easy. This has often translated to my sex life. As a queer and trans person, I have survived by making myself invisible and trying to take up as little space as possible. For a long time, I did this during sex as well – going through the motions, not communicating the things that made me feel good. After years of shying away from what I wanted, it took being with another trans person for me to open up about what my desires were, to get excited about what sex could be and to feel sexual pleasure in a way that was deeply emotionally intimate. I had a wall of shame that I had to push past, and once I got past it, sex became exciting and pleasurable in ways I couldn’t have imagined before.

It all started the first time I had sex with another trans person – it was magical. We checked in as we undressed each other, we asked each other what we needed and what we wanted, we held each other before and afterwards. It was more than just a hug to have his arms around me – we also held one another’s excitement and fear. We felt comfortable enough to try new things together, and we shielded each other from public spaces that haven’tn’t always been kind to us as trans people. He took time to get to know my body and all of the things that felt safe and good for me. We gave each other joy and celebration and it was really healing. I felt not only physically fulfilled, but emotionally fulfilled, also.

That relationship has set the bar for sex I’ve had since – I want sex that is communicative, thoughtful and celebrates my transness. I want sex that I can bring my whole self to. I want sex that makes me feel proud of and at home in my queerness.

I want this for everyone, so it was really amazing to find out that from an emotional/psychological perspective, 9 out of 10 LGBTQ+ people enjoy sex and find it fun and 82% feel accepted in sex by their partner, according to the results of Durex’s new #MySexMyWay survey. As queer and trans people, we are so often told to be ashamed of who we are and what we want sexually, so I’m happy that the majority of our community can find joy in sex, and also that we are finding acceptance with our partners. Sex can be a really exciting place for us to come together and care for each other, be proud of each other and ourselves and be celebrated for all the nuances of who we are.