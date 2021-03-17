Want to make it in media and advertising? Think your raw creative talent can help GAY TIMES to tell queer stories? Want to get paid to make content? Apply today to join our creative placement program in partnership with Reebok.

In order to amplify queer stories outside of London, GAY TIMES has partnered with Reebok to offer three unique paid placement opportunities to help you get a step up into media or advertising.

You’ll work closely with GAY TIMES’ creative agency to bring a queer story to life from your hometown. During the placement, you’ll also get to work on an advertising campaign for Reebok, along with the opportunity to pitch your own stories and ideas to GAY TIMES’ editorial team. You’ll leave your placement with a portfolio of various projects to help you secure future work.

Each of collaborators will also get to feature in GAY TIMES video content while working on a fashion campaign shoot for Reebok Legacy. The team at Reebok will also offer mentoring sessions and you’ll also get to meet the team at Mediacom, one of the world’s biggest media agencies.

In addition to all of the professional and creative experience, you’ll also be paid for the placement and be offered a £500 gift voucher so you can kit yourself out with the latest Reebok collections.

These placements are specifically for queer people outside of London aged between 18 and 27. Previous experience in advertising or media is not essential but you must have a solid interest and passion for either journalism, photography or video.

In order to apply, we need you to submit a pitch of an untold queer story from your hometown.

How to pitch:

Tell us your idea

Tell us how you would bring it to life

Tell us about yourself

Fill out the application form

You must:

Live outside of London but be based within the UK

Be aged between 18-27

Be available in April for the campaign

Submit your application before 26th March

This project is open to all applicants. If you feel more comfortable answering these questions via video format, we are happy for you to do so and for you to email your video application to us.

For further contact information and to start your application now, click here.