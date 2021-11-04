Cirque du Soleil and Four Other Things To Do in Malta This Winter

Winter is finally upon us so pack your bags and get ready for a break to remember. Plenty of us have been considering jetting off to somewhere warm so here at GAY TIMES, we’ve got the perfect destination in — Malta. From its fantastic tourist locations to its incredible scenic views, there’s plenty to get stuck into. You can check our specifically curated list of unique activities and locations below.
1.) Attend the FIERI by Cirque du Soleil
The famed Canadian troupe will present a dazzling performance at Malta’s renowned Mediterranean Conference Center, a majestic 16th-century landmark in the historic city of Valletta. The 75-minute performance will include breathtaking acrobatic and adventurous visual artistry to entertain the crowds.
2.) Visit one of five Michelin Star awarded restaurants.
Get an authentic taste for Malta with one of the five Michelin Star restaurants promising you outstanding cuisine. Explore Maltese Culture in a whole fresh light this winter. A trip to the Maltese Islands will guarantee a fantastic experience at these decorated restaurants. Five restaurants have been awarded a Michelin Star, three restaurants have a Bib Gourmand award, and a grand twenty-three restaurants have received the Michelin Plate Award! So, if you’re looking for a trip to enjoy local cuisine and treat your tastebuds, Malta will offer a gastronomic experience like no other.
3.) Experience the history of Malta
The Maltese Islands are picturesque locations steeped in over 7,000 years of history. Whether you’re into UNSECO World Heritage sites dating back to prehistoric times or the traditional allure of artefacts and cultured art, a trip to Malta’s National Art Museum could be right up your street. With forts, temples, and archaeological sites dotted around the Islands, there is plenty for a history enthusiast to explore.
4.) Visit Malta’s vineyards and try out local wines
With a fantastic collection of vineyards and wineries at hand to visit, these local destinations will perfectly complement your gastronomic adventures across the Maltese Islands. Whether it’s a full-bodied red wine or a refined rosé, visit a local winery to experience the finest internationally awarded Maltese wine.
5.) Explore Rich and Colorful Maltese traditions
Immerse yourself in Maltese culture this winter. From vibrant village festas to celebrate firework displays, the Islands offer a variety of activities to expand your cultural palette. Tourists can attend the popular Ta’ Qali Crafts Village to watch glassblowing or browse intricate Maltese jewellery. Elsewhere, the MUZA has over 20,000 pieces of fantastic art to experience. If that’s not to your style, Mdina, the Island’s capital from the medieval period, will stun you with its incredible architecture and design.
6.) Visit Santa Clause in his Fairyland City
Get whisked away to a wintery wonderland on the Maltese Islands. Promising a vibrant atmosphere of energy, good food and entertainment, this festive event is for all the family. Visitors will have access to attractions including Rudolph’s Wheel whiches provide the best bird’s eye view of Valletta and neighbouring cities. The Ice Rink is also a popular activity for families and couples.
7.) Relax in the safety of the Maltese Islands
Malta is one of the safest EU destinations with over 80% of the population vaccinated against the virus, with less than 25 new cases per day.
8.) COVID-19 Guidelines
All passengers are required to present a completed Public Health Travel Declaration, Passenger Locator Form (PLF) and a valid vaccination certificate recognised by the Superintendent of Public Health (age 12+) for a full course of vaccination (2 doses or 1 dose of a single dose vaccine) with EMA approved vaccines (Comirnaty [Pfizer], Jannsen [Johnson & Johnson], Spikevax [Moderna], Vaxzevria [AstraZeneca]), with batches that are authorized by the national regulatory authority of the administering country, with 14 days after the last dose.
For the latest information on travelling to Malta and COVID-19 guidelines, please visit the Maltese Ministry of Health website.