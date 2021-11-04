Cirque du Soleil and Four Other Things To Do in Malta This Winter

Winter is finally upon us so pack your bags and get ready for a break to remember. Plenty of us have been considering jetting off to somewhere warm so here at GAY TIMES, we’ve got the perfect destination in — Malta. From its fantastic tourist locations to its incredible scenic views, there’s plenty to get stuck into. You can check our specifically curated list of unique activities and locations below.

1.) Attend the FIERI by Cirque du Soleil

The famed Canadian troupe will present a dazzling performance at Malta’s renowned Mediterranean Conference Center, a majestic 16th-century landmark in the historic city of Valletta. The 75-minute performance will include breathtaking acrobatic and adventurous visual artistry to entertain the crowds.

2.) Visit one of five Michelin Star awarded restaurants.

Get an authentic taste for Malta with one of the five Michelin Star restaurants promising you outstanding cuisine. Explore Maltese Culture in a whole fresh light this winter. A trip to the Maltese Islands will guarantee a fantastic experience at these decorated restaurants. Five restaurants have been awarded a Michelin Star, three restaurants have a Bib Gourmand award, and a grand twenty-three restaurants have received the Michelin Plate Award! So, if you’re looking for a trip to enjoy local cuisine and treat your tastebuds, Malta will offer a gastronomic experience like no other.

3.) Experience the history of Malta

The Maltese Islands are picturesque locations steeped in over 7,000 years of history. Whether you’re into UNSECO World Heritage sites dating back to prehistoric times or the traditional allure of artefacts and cultured art, a trip to Malta’s National Art Museum could be right up your street. With forts, temples, and archaeological sites dotted around the Islands, there is plenty for a history enthusiast to explore.

4.) Visit Malta’s vineyards and try out local wines

With a fantastic collection of vineyards and wineries at hand to visit, these local destinations will perfectly complement your gastronomic adventures across the Maltese Islands. Whether it’s a full-bodied red wine or a refined rosé, visit a local winery to experience the finest internationally awarded Maltese wine.

5.) Explore Rich and Colorful Maltese traditions

Immerse yourself in Maltese culture this winter. From vibrant village festas to celebrate firework displays, the Islands offer a variety of activities to expand your cultural palette. Tourists can attend the popular Ta’ Qali Crafts Village to watch glassblowing or browse intricate Maltese jewellery. Elsewhere, the MUZA has over 20,000 pieces of fantastic art to experience. If that’s not to your style, Mdina, the Island’s capital from the medieval period, will stun you with its incredible architecture and design.