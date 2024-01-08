Breakthrough! GT X Coke Studio in conversation with Celaviedmai and Keanan

Are you looking for new music? Well, we’ve got you covered. As part of Coke Studio and GAY TIMES’ 2023 campaign, we’ve uncovered four brilliant unsigned LGBTQIA+ acts (Celaviedmai, Callum Crighton, Lleo, Keanan) that deserve to be heard. Our partnership is aimed at supporting independent musicians across GB and Ireland. Together, Coke Studio and GAY TIMES recognise that the music industry can be an extremely challenging space, particularly for those who identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Music is more than a career, it’s an opportunity for upcoming creatives to unapologetically express themselves on and off the stage. With Breakthrough, Coke Studio and GAY TIMES directly support rising musicians, from all backgrounds, to make the music scene more accessible to all. Irish rapper Celaviedmai and Cheltenham musician Keanan were two of the four unsigned acts selected for the exciting artist campaign. This year, Breakthrough acts Lleo, Keanan, Callum Crighton and Celaviedmai lived their best summer lives playing various sets across the likes of Luno presents All Points East, Boardmasters and Longitude, as well as performances at various Pride events across the UK and Ireland – it’s been quite the tour!

Celaviedmai and Keanan reunited to look back on their “incredible summer” as Breakthrough’s star artists and update us on their musical journey. Keep reading to find out more…

What have you been up to lately?

Keanan: As we approach the end of the year, it becomes a time of reflection – and what a year it has been! But I’m looking forward to the future. Currently producing new material and having some important conversations … I’m excited for 2024.

Celaviedmai: This year I’ve been living out my rockstar dreams and connecting with amazing, talented people across Europe. Currently, I’m on the road for my first Irish headline tour and it’s so much fun. We’re bringing the vibes as purr usual to different corners of the country. I’m also putting the final touches of sprinkle sprinkle razzle dazzle to my next project: ISSA NEW ERA! which is coming in January 2024!

What did you enjoy most about being part of Breakthrough with Coke Studio and GAY TIMES throughout 2023?

Keanan: Touring the UK & Ireland – 100%. It was such an amazing experience and I’m truly grateful to have been given the opportunity to perform at such renowned festivals at this stage of my career. Boardmasters Festival was a personal highlight… being by the coast every day, waking up and being able to perform, surrounded by the best team of people – the vibes were immaculate.

Celaviedmai: Thanks to Breakthrough I performed at my first international festival – which was a dream come true and one of my manifestations for 2023. I won’t lie, the whole experience was elevated by participating in such a slay photoshoot with GAY TIMES. It gave me so much confidence and reminded me of who I am. It gave face card never declined.

How was the Coke Studio festival and Pride experience?

Keanan: The Coke Studio Stage was such a unique experience because it allowed me to be immersed in the audience. I could engage with everyone and feel the energy. I really enjoyed connecting with new people at each activation.

Celaviedmai: I didn’t get to do any Pride events because of some date clashes, but we had a lot of fun doing Coke Studio in the UK and Irish music festivals. Longitude in Dublin was my highlight for sure though. It’s something I wouldn’t have expected because the audience is so young. But they were so open-minded, so much fun and had crazy energy!