As a queer parent, you need to find your tribe and love them hard

GAY TIMES has partnered with Maltesers to ensure that the voices of queer parents are being heard by having an honest and open conversation about the joys and challenges of queer motherhood.

Terri, who describes herself as “colourful, chaotic and candid” in her Instagram bio, is an LGBTQ+ parent and influencer who has been documenting her journey on social media.

We asked Terri and her best friend of 25 years, Laura, to reminisce on some of Terri’s most-liked photos to open up a conversation about maternal mental health and to show the reality of the queer parenthood journey, proving how lovebeatslikes.

After joking about the time Terri came out as gay to Laura – on a coach journey to Alton Towers, no less! – the former discusses IVF treatment, how it personally affected her and the amount of “medication that is being pumped into your body”, an aspect of pregnancy Terri wants to shine a light on due to lack of visibility in mainstream media.

“There’s this expectation that you’re pregnant and you’re meant to love your body and the rest of it, and I didn’t really. I really struggled with that,” says Terri.

On why it was important for her to share the “highs and lows” of pregnancy on her social media, instead of painting a “perfect picture”, Terri explains: “There’s almost, I feel like, an expectation that we’re just meant to fall into these roles and it’s meant to be easy. Mentally it wasn’t. I spent a lot of time crying and needing a lot of support from you and from my wife.”

In the video, Terri and Laura also describe a selection of her Instagram photos on cue cards with just one word. One photo depicts Terri with her newborn child in a rainbow-coloured baby carrier, which Terri describes as a “content” moment in her life while Laura calls it “goals”.