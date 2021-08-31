5 things to add to your morning routine after quitting smoking

If you’ve been smoking for a lengthy period of time, chances are, cigarettes have become part of your daily routine. In fact, many smokers find themselves craving cigarettes at certain times of the day, and after particular activities.

These urges to smoke are sometimes called “pattern triggers”, and daily life can be full of them. For instance, some smokers struggle to imagine enjoying their morning cup of coffee without a cigarette to go with it, while others automatically light-up when they get in their car. One of the keys to quitting is recognising your trigger situations and adjusting your routines to deal with them. If you’re looking to ease your quit journey with some changes to your daily habits, then there’s no better place to start than refining your morning routine.

1. Replace coffee with hot water

Interestingly, drinking coffee can be a trigger for smokers – especially if you associate drinking it with smoking – and therefore it may be wise to avoid whilst quitting. Alongside quitting, this can present an extra challenge, but one thing to consider is to potentially replace your morning cup of coffee with a cup of hot water.

Drinking water in the morning may help to ease off nicotine cravings, but can also help to rehydrate the body and aid the digestive system. Drinking water can also help you to feel less tired, and can enable you to maintain focus and concentration throughout the day.

2. Complete a quick workout

Within 2 to 12 weeks of quitting smoking, your circulation may have improved, potentially making physical exercise less tiring. One way to take advantage of this is to incorporate some exercise into your morning routine.

A morning workout doesn’t have to take up much time at all. In fact, a 5 or 10-minute “at-home” workout can yield a range of significant health benefits – both physical and psychological. It’s well-known that exercise helps to boost your metabolism, break down body fat, and lower your blood pressure, but a brief workout can have a positive effect on your mood and lead to greater self-esteem.

A further advantage of a morning workout is that it allows you to get your exercise in before the day’s distractions and demands commence.