Team LGBTQ+ wins Outstanding Impact at GAY TIMES Honours 2021

Team LGBTQ+ has been named the recipient of this year’s GAY TIMES Honour for Outstanding Impact presented by SKITTLES®.

SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas celebrates the individuals and organisations who have had a profound effect on the lives of LGBTQ+ people over the past 12 months.

RAYE announced Team LGBTQ+’s win in front of an audience full of LGBTQ+ community members and allies on 19 November at Magazine London in the heart of the capital.

Team LGBTQ+, a sporting category dedicated to queer Olympic and Paralympic athletes, brought home over 50 medals in total at the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The number of LGBTQ+ athletes participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was greater than those who took part in all previous summer events, setting an unprecedented record for representation.

Team LGBTQ+ instantly brought queer visibility to a global level and are leading the way in boosting LGBTQ+ participation in mainstream sporting events – an impact that is nothing less than outstanding.

A spokesperson for SKITTLES®, who presented the GAY TIMES Honour for Outstanding Impact, said: “SKITTLES® is so excited to be partnering with GAY TIMES Honours to recognise the Outstanding made by Impact Team LGBTQ+ at this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“They pioneered queer representation in sport in a way that has never been seen before and we are proud to celebrate their achievements alongside GAY TIMES.”

SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas was our biggest event yet with more than 1,000 people filling the venue to watch show-stopping performances by Rina, RAYE, Baby Queen, Poppy Ajudha, Kwaye and DJ sets from Raven Mandella, Jaguar, ABSOLUTE. and OUTHAUS.

The new digital edition of GAY TIMES magazine spotlights this year’s winners and is available to read now on the GAY TIMES app, Apple News +, Readly and Flipster.

Jade Thirlwall, Bimini and Munroe Bergdorf grace the cover of our special Honours edition.

To follow all of the action from SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas, check out our Instagram @GAYTIMES. For the latest winners, performances and special moments from the night click here.