Rainbow Railroad wins International Community Trailblazer at GAY TIMES Honours 2021

Rainbow Railroad has been named the recipient of this year’s GAY TIMES Honour for International Community Trailblazer presented by Bud Light Seltzer.

SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas celebrates the individuals and organisations who have had a profound effect on the lives of LGBTQ+ people over the past 12 months.

Blair Imani announced Rainbow Railroad’s win in front of an audience full of LGBTQ+ community members and allies on 19 November at Magazine London in the heart of the capital.

Since its inception in 2006, Rainbow Railroad has transformed the lives of thousands of LGBTQ+ refugees.

Whether that’s through emergency relocation or other forms of assistance, the global non-for-profit organisation has made it their mission to help vulnerable LGBTQ+ citizens from all corners of the world facing persecution based on their sexual orientation, gender identity and/or sex characteristics by providing them with pathways to safety.

Most recently, the charity helped bring the first group of LGBTQ+ Afghans to the UK following the country’s fall to the Taliban.

Accepting the GAY TIMES Honour on behalf of Rainbow Railroad was Kimahli Powell, its executive director.

"We are thrilled to be part of such an iconic event that not only recognises but celebrates those who have a profound impact on the lives of LGBTQ+ people," said Hannah Kaye, Trade Marketing Executive at Bud Light Seltzer, the company that presented the Honour.

SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas was our biggest event yet with more than 1,000 people filling the venue to watch show-stopping performances by Rina Sawayama, RAYE, Baby Queen, Poppy Ajudha, Kwaye and DJ sets from Raven Mandella, Jaguar, ABSOLUTE. and OUTHAUS.

