Munroe Bergdorf wins British Community Trailblazer at GAY TIMES Honours 2021

Munroe Bergdorf has been named the recipient of this year’s GAY TIMES Honour for British Community Trailblazer presented by Sensodyne.

SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas celebrates the individuals and organisations who have had a profound effect on the lives of LGBTQ+ people over the past 12 months.

Ellie Goulding announced Munroe’s win in front of an audience full of LGBTQ+ community members and allies on 19 November at Magazine London in the heart of the capital.

Whether it’s taking a stand against systemic racism or advocating for transgender equality, Munroe has consistently used her platform for good.

She has become one of Britain’s most distinctive activists in doing so, making her this year’s rightful winner of the British Community Trailblazer GAY TIMES Honour.

“Sensodyne is very proud to partner with GAY TIMES to present the honour for British Community Trailblazer 2021,” a Sensodyne spokesperson said. “Congratulations to Munroe, we are thrilled for you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAY TIMES (@gaytimes)

SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas was our biggest event yet with more than 1,000 people filling the venue to watch show-stopping performances by Rina Sawayama, RAYE, Baby Queen, Poppy Ajudha, Kwaye and DJ sets from Raven Mandella, Jaguar, ABSOLUTE. and OUTHAUS.

The new digital edition of GAY TIMES magazine spotlights this year’s winners and is available to read now on the GAY TIMES app, Apple News +, Readly and Flipster.

Jade Thirlwall, Bimini and Munroe Bergdorf grace the cover of our special Honours edition.

To follow all of the action from SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas, check out our Instagram @GAYTIMES. For the latest winners, performances and special moments from the night click here.