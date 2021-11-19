GCDS wins Fashion Fighter at GAY TIMES Honours 2021

GCDS has been named the recipient of this year’s GAY TIMES Honour for Fashion Fighter.

SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas celebrates the individuals and organisations who have had a profound effect on the lives of LGBTQ+ people over the past 12 months.

The brand’s win was celebrated by an audience full of LGBTQ+ community members and allies on 19 November at Magazine London in the heart of the capital.

In less than a decade, GCDS has fast become a cultural fashion phenomenon that everyone is talking about.

Giuliano Calza, its creative director, masterfully mixes nostalgic 90s references ranging from Pokémon and the colourful Mr. Men characters with contemporary streetwear silhouettes and pieces.

It’s equal parts chaotically camp and covetingly cool, making it no surprise that Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner and Rina Sawayama are longtime supporters of Calza and GCDS – a brand which is definitely here to stay.

Accepting the award via video, Giuliano said: “For me, diversity and inclusion are facts of life and values that the LGBTQ+ community has pioneered.

“With GCDS, I am able to live out my dream of representing more people, telling richer stories, and pushing for something greater than the clothing itself.

“I know, though, that it can’t stop with my generation. I look at kids today and I see them going even farther through fashion or even other forms of expression and art. Young people are taking the next step, and I want to dedicate this award to them.

“I know everyone says ‘kids are our future,’ but at this point, they are already teaching people like me how to do better. This award is for all of those kids, who are taking whatever was handed to them and spinning it into a better world.”

SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas was our biggest event yet with more than 1,000 people filling the venue to watch show-stopping performances by Rina Sawayama, RAYE, Baby Queen, Poppy Ajudha, Kwaye and DJ sets from Raven Mandella, Jaguar, ABSOLUTE. and OUTHAUS.

The new digital edition of GAY TIMES magazine spotlights this year’s winners and is available to read now on the GAY TIMES app, Apple News +, Readly and Flipster.

Jade Thirlwall, Bimini and Munroe Bergdorf grace the cover of our special Honours edition.

To follow all of the action from SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas, check out our Instagram @GAYTIMES. For the latest winners, performances and special moments from the night click here.