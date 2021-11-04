GAY TIMES Honours: Rina Sawayama and The Blessed Madonna to headline 2021 event

GAY TIMES’ iconic award show will be back celebrating queer trailblazers in full force for the first time since 2019 after last year’s virtual event.

Headliners Rina Sawayama and The Blessed Madonna will take the stage at SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas on 19 November in the biggest celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and community.

We will be using the evening to recognise the community’s excellence alongside a vibrant guest list of LGBTQ+ talent, heroes and allies.

Taking place at Magazine London in Greenwich, the one-night-only event will be marking its fifth year in style.

Alongside our headliners, there will be a star-studded line-up of performers including RAYE, Baby Queen, Poppy Ajudha and Kwaye.

Jaguar, ABSOLUTE. and OUTHAUS will deliver DJ sets at SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas, which will once again welcome members of the public to mark the occasion alongside world-famous talent.

Those unable to make it in person are invited to get involved across our social channels, where we are the most followed LGBTQ+ media brand in the world after recently reaching a milestone of one million followers on Instagram alone.

Tag Warner, GAY TIMES CEO, said: “GAY TIMES Honours is the biggest night of queer culture, community activism and entertainment. This year’s event is no different and will be our most ambitious yet.

“Accessibility has always been at the heart of GAY TIMES Honours so we are thrilled to be able to open our doors once again to the LGBTQ+ public, with a free-to-attend, inclusive space. Our partners make this accessibility possible so we’re particularly grateful to them.

“We are especially excited to be safely coming together after such a challenging time – lifting up community voices and showcasing the very best in entertainment, community and culture. Guests will be donating to our charity, Amplifund, on the night – supporting LGBTQ+ people in challenging global environments. We can’t wait to see you all again!”