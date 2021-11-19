GAY TIMES Honours 2021: Pink carpet photos from the biggest queer night of the year

GAY TIMES Honours returns for a fifth year to celebrate outstanding queer culture and community at Magazine London.

It marks the biggest event in our company’s history, with more than a thousand people attending to witness show-stopping performances from Poppy Ajudha, Kwaye, Baby Queen, RAYE and headliner Rina Sawayama, as well as DJ sets from OUTHAUS, Jaguar, ABSOLUTE and Raven Mandella.

For this year’s GAY TIMES spectacle, we have Kiss FM Breakfast Show host and MTV presenter Harriet Rose and author, performer and musician Tom Rasmussen on hosting duties, leading the evening through aforementioned performances, inspirational speeches and plenty of laughs.

Ellie Goulding, Jodie Harsh, Kim Petras, La Roux, MNEK, Will Young, the cast of Drag Race UK and many more were in attendance to celebrate the people and organisations that have a profound impact on the LGBTQ+ community over the past 12 months.

Check out some of the best shots from the red carpet below, and make sure to follow all the action from SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas on our Instagram @GAYTIMES.