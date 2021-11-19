GAY TIMES Honours 2021: Here are all your winners

This is your full list of who took home an Honour at this year’s ceremony.

SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas celebrates the individuals and organisations who have had a profound effect on the lives of LGBTQ+ people over the past 12 months.

Presented by Harriet Rose and Tom Rasmussen, the biggest night in the queer calendar returned in style after last year’s in-person ceremony had to be cancelled.

Back and better than ever, over 1,000 LGBTQ+ community members and allies packed out Magazine London on 19 November in the biggest event held by GAY TIMES to date.

Headliner Rina Sawayama delivered show-stopping performances alongside RAYE, Baby Queen, Poppy Ajudha, Kwaye and DJ sets from Raven Mandella, Jaguar, ABSOLUTE. and OUTHAUS.

From community trailblazers to highly-visible queer stars, the star-studded ceremony saw appearances from the likes of Kim Petras, Ellie Goulding, MNEK, Jade Thirlwall and Jodie Harsh.

See the full list of Honours recipients below:

Amplifund Future Fighter presented by Reebok – Sabah Choudrey

Through their work as a Head of Youth Services at Gendered Intelligence, they have provided hundreds of young people with the opportunity and ability to explore their authentic selves in a way they may have never experienced before.

Sabah is sure to be a mainstay on the front line of the fight for LGBTQ+ rights and equality, making them this year’s Future Fighter.

British Community Trailblazer presented by Sensodyne – Munroe Bergdorf

Whether it’s taking a stand against systemic racism or advocating for transgender equality, Munroe has consistently used her platform for good.

She has become one of Britain’s most distinctive activists in doing so, making her this year’s rightful winner of the British Community Trailblazer GAY TIMES Honour.

British Excellence in Music presented by Gorillas – Rina Sawayama

Whether it’s calling out the capitalist beast of the industry or the inner industry microaggressions and racism she faced as an artist, Rina has proven herself a force to be reckoned with.

Releasing one of the most critically acclaimed albums of the year, as well as delivering an accompanying tour of the same calibre, Rina personifies British Excellence in Music and we can’t wait to see what she does next.

International Excellence in Music presented by Taimi – Lil Nas X

From releasing one of the year’s most critically acclaimed albums to an endless stream of global hits, there’s no denying that Lil Nas X is the definition of International Excellence in Music.

The artist has consistently used his platform to champion LGBTQ+ rights and music videos for songs like Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Industry Baby and That’s What I Want all bring queer storytelling and representation to the forefront.

Fashion Fighter – GCDS

In less than a decade, GCDS has fast become a cultural fashion phenomenon that everyone is talking about.

Giuliano Calza, its creative director, masterfully mixes nostalgic 90s references ranging from Pokémon and the colourful Mr. Men characters with contemporary streetwear silhouettes and pieces.

It’s equal parts chaotically camp and covetingly cool, making it no surprise that Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner and Rina Sawayama are longtime supporters of Calza and GCDS.

GAY TIMES en ESPAÑOL for LGBTQ+ Visibility – Abril Zamora

Abril is currently one of the few female showrunners in Spain and is putting LGBTQ+ representation at the forefront of her work.

Co-creator of Spanish TV series Dangerous Moms and also part of the script team of Netflix’s hit teen drama Élite, her latest project sees her play the role of Dafne in new HBO Max series Dafne And The Rest.

Whether it’s her platform to challenge LGBTQ+ stereotypes in media or bringing visibility to the screen, Abril is leading the way when it comes to boosting LGBTQ+ visibility.

Drag Hero – Bimini

After springboarding their way from the runway of Drag Race UK to The Sunday Times Bestsellers List, there’s no doubt that Bimini is the rightful winner of the GAY TIMES Honour for Drag Hero.

At the age of just 28-years-old, they have crashed the cis-tem and quickly become one of the best known drag artists in the UK in the process.

Allyship presented by Instagram – Jade Thirlwall

From marching with UK Black Pride and working with LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall, to platforming queer performers in Little Mix music videos and becoming the unofficial brand ambassador for RuPaul’s Drag Race, Jade has proven herself to be one of the greatest allies the community has today.

International Community Trailblazer presented by Bud Light Seltzer – Rainbow Railroad

Since its inception in 2006, Rainbow Railroad has transformed the lives of thousands of LGBTQ+ refugees.

Whether that’s through emergency relocation or other forms of assistance, the global non-for-profit organisation has made it their mission to help vulnerable LGBTQ+ citizens from all corners of the world facing persecution based on their sexual orientation, gender identity and/or sex characteristics by providing them with pathways to safety.

Most recently, the charity helped bring the first group of LGBTQ+ Afghans to the UK following the country’s fall to the Taliban.

Outstanding Impact presented by SKITTLES® – Team LGBTQ+

Team LGBTQ+, a sporting category dedicated to queer Olympic and Paralympic athletes, brought home over 50 medals in total at the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The number of LGBTQ+ athletes participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was greater than those who took part in all previous summer events, setting an unprecedented record for representation.

Team LGBTQ+ instantly brought queer visibility to a global level and are leading the way in boosting LGBTQ+ participation in mainstream sporting events – an impact that is nothing less than outstanding.

—

For this year’s event, GAY TIMES Honours collaborated with longtime partner SKITTLES®.

Earlier this year, we launched the ‘Recolour The Rainbow’ campaign with SKITTLES® which breathed new life into archive imagery to acknowledge and celebrate those who have come before us in the fight for LGBTQ+ liberation.

Alongside the recolouring of four black and white images, we delved deeper into the stories of the people featured in the photographs to find out their memories of the moment and to spotlight and preserve queer history for a new generation.

Gorillas also helped bring GAY TIMES Honours 2021 to life and made it free for the community to access.

Providing guests with complimentary food and drink, the night wouldn’t have been the same without them.

SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas was also supported by:

ACCOLADE WINES

AUDI

BUD LIGHT SELTZER

COCA COLA

INSTAGRAM

LOCKE HOTELS

MAC COSMETICS

MONKEY SHOULDER

NICORETTE

REEBOK

SENSODYNE

TAIMI

The new digital edition of GAY TIMES magazine spotlights this year’s winners and is available to read now on the GAY TIMES app, Apple News +, Readly and Flipster or by clicking here.

Jade Thirlwall, Bimini and Munroe Bergdorf grace the cover of our special Honours edition.

To follow all of the action from SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas, check out our Instagram @GAYTIMES. For the latest winners, performances and special moments from the night click here.