Exclusive: Walt Disco talk music and their top queer moment of the year

Speaking to GAY TIMES, Walt Disco opened about working with producer TAAHLIAH and discussed their favourite queer moment of the year.

Walt Disco attended SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas at Magazine London on 19 November.

As they walked the event’s pink carpet, the Glaswegian band revealed that they were most excited about Rina Sawayama’s headline performance and hoped that she would perform XS which – spoiler alert – she did!

The two then told GAY TIMES about their favourite queer moment of the year.

“Elliot Page coming out,” they said. “That was a lovely moment and really nice.”

Walt Disco also discussed how “lucky” they were to work with music producer TAAHLIAH.

“In Glasgow, there’s a producer who is called TAAHLIAH,” they explained. “We love TAAHLIAH, she’s amazing. We were really lucky to work with her as well – good times.”

The band, which is made up of James, Lewis, Finlay, Calum and Davefirst, first met in Glasgow at a house party during fresher’s week and have since released an array of music together including songs Macilent, Weightless and Selfish Lover.