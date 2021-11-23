Speaking to GAY TIMES, Vanity Milan revealed which moment was her most “iconic” from her run on Drag Race UK.

Vanity attended SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas at Magazine London on 19 November.

With the event taking place the day after her elimination episode aired, Vanity said she was “feeling good” despite narrowly missing out on a spot in the final.

“I’ve had a whole day of press,” Vanity told GAY TIMES on the pink carpet. “I’m loving every moment of, you know, being booted off the show – no, I’m joking!”

Vanity added that “it’s only up from here” for her and that she is excited to see what the future has in store.

She explained: “I’m loving every moment of it and it’s only up from here.

“Like I said, I’m going to hit the ground running so there’s only so much I can do for now and it’s about what you do after the show.”

After lip-syncing for her life four times on Drag Race UK and winning three of them, there is no denying that Vanity is the lip-sync assassin of season three.

When asked what her proudest moment on the show was, she needed no time to think.