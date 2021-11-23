Speaking to GAY TIMES, TeTe Bang expressed her hopes that the LGBTQ+ community will embrace “more intersectionality” in the near future.

TeTe attended SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas at Magazine London on 19 November.

As she walked the event’s pink carpet, the iconic drag queen and DJ said that she was excited for the “camp as tits” night ahead of her.

She added: “Do you know what? I’m excited for everything! I really came today being like, ‘Oh, it’s just something casual!’ and then I saw the lineup, the winners, the guests, it’s going to be camp as tits!”

TeTe revealed that she is “still not over” Lil Nas X’s music video for Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and called it her favourite queer moment of the year.

“I’m still not over it, I’m still not over it,” they explained. “It changed everything! I feel like it really changed everything.”

With appearances on the likes of Drag SOS and Karaoke Club: Drag Edition, as well as a highly successful career working as a performer and DJ, TeTe has made a huge name for herself since starting out on London’s cabaret scene in 2012 and knows a thing or two about the LGBTQ+ community.