Exclusive: Ella Vaday, Kitty Scott-Claus and Krystal Versace spill the T on the Drag Race UK finale

Speaking to GAY TIMES, the finalists of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three opened up about their time on the show coming to an end.
Ella Vaday, Kitty Scott-Claus and Krystal Versace all attended SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas at Magazine London on 19 November.
With the event taking place less than a week before the crowning of the UK’s Next Drag Superstar, the finale was on everyone’s minds.
Despite this, the three explained that they share an unbreakable bond and will be happy with whoever wins.
“We’re just on a journey together, we’re enjoying it and whatever happens is meant to be,” Krystal told GAY TIMES on the event’s pink carpet.
Ella added: “[We’re] just excited to find out what the result is, we all do love each other so much and since the show has finished we keep in touch all the time, literally every day.”
Kitty explained that the queens “love each other and we support each other no matter what” and confirmed that all three will be watching the episode together.
From gagworthy lip-syncs to the stunning looks, Drag Race UK has had some iconic moments, to say the least.
When asked what their favourite part of watching the show back has been, all three agreed that seeing their friendship develop on screen has been the highlight – though Kitty did add that “Draglexa was a moment.”
“But also seeing the friendships and the friendships form and growing and it’s so cute to watch that now and see,” Kitty explained.
Ella responded: “You can see it blossoming before your eyes.”
“It’s so gorge,” Kitty continued. “The thing is, we’re so close as a group. We all get on really well, we love each other.”
“Seeing us all near the end now and seeing us all together,” Krystal said of what she has enjoyed as a viewer. “It’s so genuine, because we got comfortable with being in the competition and now we’re just having fun and it’s nice to see us just reliving it.
With so few queens left in the competition, Ella stated that it has given some of the quieter competitors the chance to open up and “feel more comfortable”.
I love seeing us be really comfortable with each other and opening up,” the Dagenham queen explained. “And for some of us who don’t like big groups, which is quite a few of us in the top four apart from [Kitty]. It was our chance to get ourselves across and feel more comfortable and able to talk when we wanted to talk rather than just shout over people.”
The finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three will be available on BBC iPlayer on 25 November at 7pm. See more of the queens at SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas below.
The new digital edition of GAY TIMES magazine spotlights this year’s winners and is available to read now on the GAY TIMES app, Apple News +, Readly and Flipster or by clicking here.
Jade Thirlwall, Bimini and Munroe Bergdorf grace the cover of our special Honours edition.
To follow all of the action from SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas at Magazine London on 19 November, check out our Instagram @GAYTIMES. For the latest winners, performances and special moments from the night click here.