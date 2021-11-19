Bimini wins Drag Hero at GAY TIMES Honours 2021

Bimini has been named the recipient of this year’s GAY TIMES Honour for Drag Hero.

SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas celebrates the individuals and organisations who have had a profound effect on the lives of LGBTQ+ people over the past 12 months.

Kim Petras announced Bimini’s win in front of an audience full of LGBTQ+ community members and allies on 19 November at Magazine London in the heart of the capital.

After springboarding their way from the runway of Drag Race UK to The Sunday Times Bestsellers List, there’s no doubt that Bimini is the rightful winner of the GAY TIMES Honour for Drag Hero.

At the age of just 28-years-old, they have crashed the cis-tem and quickly become one of the best-known drag artists in the UK in the process.

SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas was our biggest event yet with more than 1,000 people filling the venue to watch show-stopping performances by Rina Sawayama, RAYE, Baby Queen, Poppy Ajudha, Kwaye and DJ sets from Raven Mandella, Jaguar, ABSOLUTE. and OUTHAUS.

The new digital edition of GAY TIMES magazine spotlights this year's winners

Jade Thirlwall, Bimini and Munroe Bergdorf grace the cover of our special Honours edition.

To follow all of the action from SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas