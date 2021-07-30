Watch Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in the first trailer for House of Gucci

The first trailer for House of Gucci has arrived and it is giving fashion, suspense and murder.
The eye-popping visual starts off with the opening vocals of Blondie’s Heart of Glass. It then transitions to Gaga’s character, Patrizia Reggiani, as she walks onto a street in a stunning red dress and fur combo.
“It was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive… synonymous with words, style and power. But that name was a curse too,” she narrates.
The visual then showcases scenes of fashion runways, Italian waterfront homes, and the extravagant lifestyle of Reggiani and her husband Maurizio Gucci, who is played by Adam Driver.
As the trailer progresses the turmoil within the Gucci family flashes onto the screen which includes an arrest, tense conversations and gunshots.
“Gucci needs new blood… it’s time to take out the trash,” Patrizia tells Maurizo.
The trailer ends with haunting words from Gaga’s character as she calmly drinks a cup of espresso.
“I don’t consider myself to be a particularly ethical person… but I am fair,” she says.
Gaga and the cast first gave fans a sneak peek into the film on Thursday morning (29 July) when she uploaded her character’s movie poster.
She accompanied the post with the Italian word “Stasera” – translated to “tonight” or “this evening” in English, implying that the poster is just the first in a series of promotional tools to promote the film.
House of Gucci will adapt the screenplay from Sara Gay Forden’s book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, and will depict the events leading up to Maurizio’s death and the aftermath.
The film will also star Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Jack Huston as Domenico De Sole, Reeve Carney as Tom Ford, Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi, Mădălina Diana Ghenea as Sophia Loren, Mehdi Nebbou as Said, Miloud Mourad Benamara as Omar and Salma Hayek as Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma.
Oscar-winning filmmaker Ridley Scott directs the film and produces with his wife Giannina Facio, who has also appeared in a majority of his productions as an actress. Gaga previously worked with Scott for her Fame fragrance trailer.
The crime drama will mark Gaga’s first major film role since her big screen debut in A Star Is Born, which won her an Academy Award for Best Original Song for hit single Shallow, and a nomination for Best Actress.
Alongside A Star is Born, Gaga had brief cameos in the films Machete Kills, Muppets Most Wanted and Sin City: A Dame To Kill For, and took the starring role as The Countess in Ryan Murphy’s hit TV series American Horror Story: Hotel.
For the latter, she earned a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.
Check out the first official trailer for House of Gucci here or below