Watch Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in the first trailer for House of Gucci

The first trailer for House of Gucci has arrived and it is giving fashion, suspense and murder.

The eye-popping visual starts off with the opening vocals of Blondie’s Heart of Glass. It then transitions to Gaga’s character, Patrizia Reggiani, as she walks onto a street in a stunning red dress and fur combo.

“It was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive… synonymous with words, style and power. But that name was a curse too,” she narrates.

The visual then showcases scenes of fashion runways, Italian waterfront homes, and the extravagant lifestyle of Reggiani and her husband Maurizio Gucci, who is played by Adam Driver.

As the trailer progresses the turmoil within the Gucci family flashes onto the screen which includes an arrest, tense conversations and gunshots.

“Gucci needs new blood… it’s time to take out the trash,” Patrizia tells Maurizo.

The trailer ends with haunting words from Gaga’s character as she calmly drinks a cup of espresso.

“I don’t consider myself to be a particularly ethical person… but I am fair,” she says.

Gaga and the cast first gave fans a sneak peek into the film on Thursday morning (29 July) when she uploaded her character’s movie poster.

She accompanied the post with the Italian word “Stasera” – translated to “tonight” or “this evening” in English, implying that the poster is just the first in a series of promotional tools to promote the film.