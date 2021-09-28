Venom sequel will include a character’s “coming out” storyline

Venom’s highly anticipated sequel will reportedly feature a “coming out” storyline for one of the main characters.

The franchise follows Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), an investigative journalist who has his body overtaken by an alien symbiote whose species plans to invade Earth.

Throughout the first film, the two end up finding a way to work together as Venom, with Brock gaining an array of powers when hosting the alien.

The sequel, titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage, will feature a storyline in which the two have a fight and split up – resulting in Venom going to a rave by himself.

He then makes friends with partygoers at the event and tells them about his sadness in no longer being with Brock.

Speaking to Uproxx, the film’s director Andy Serkis revealed that Hardy and the film’s co-writer, Kelly Marcel, thought up this storyline and wanted it to serve as a “coming out” moment for the alien.

“Tom and Kelly were always talking about Venom coming out and going to a party that was a sort of LGBTQIA kind of festival, really, I’d call it,” Serkis explained. “So this is his coming out party basically. This is Venom’s coming out party.”

The director went on to say that he believes Venom’s storyline and the experiences of LGBTQ+ people have a lot in common.