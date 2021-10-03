Tony winner Matthew López to direct Amazon’s new LGBTQ+ film Red, White & Royal Blue

Tony winner Matthew López is set to direct a live adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s LGBTQ+ novel Red, White & Royal Blue.

The best selling book follows Alex Claremont-Diaz, the bisexual son of the president of the United States and his complicated relationship with the Queen of England’s gay grandson, Prince Henry.

According to a report from Variety, the film is set to be released via Amazon Studios with López also serving as the film’s writer.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Michael McGrath will be joining López as executive producers of the LGBTQ+ film

Shortly after the news was announced the playwright took to Instagram to express his excitement.

“‘History, huh? Bet we could make some.’ I am so excited to finally share this news. Mad thanks to Casey McQuiston for entrusting me with this wonderful story,” he wrote.

“And to Amazon Studios and Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter for giving me this chance.”

McQuiston also took to social media and echoed similar sentiments to López.

“Big news!!!!!! RWRB is so incredibly lucky to have a talent like Matthew López leading this project as writer/director,” she exclaimed.

“Matthew is brilliant, and he has been this story’s number one fan from jump. I cannot wait to see where he takes it.”