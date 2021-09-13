Tiffany Haddish expresses her love for the LGBTQ+ community in a new interview

Comedian Tiffany Haddish has expressed her love for the LGBTQ+ community in a brand new interview.

During her sit down with Out, the Girls Trip star expressed her love for her queer fans, stating: “Tiffany loves the gays, okay.

“You know, I love to say this, people laugh at me when I say it, but I know I’m telling the truth. In my past life, I was a gay man.”

Haddish went on to explain that she spoke to God in a past life and requested to be brought back as a “beautiful woman” that can get “all the d*** that she want’s.”

“Then he sent me back, and then I like get in this body, and I’m like ‘so I’m a gay man trapped inside of a Black woman’s body,’” she explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, Haddish opened up about working with Star Wars star Oscar Isaac.

“It was really cool working with him. I learned so much about quietness. About how you can say something and be very still and convey everything you need to convey,” she said.

“I’m so used to being, like, ya-ta-ta and but you don’t have to do all that to get your point across, to bring some joy into something or anger or whatever.

“You can be really still. That was a really great lesson to learn and to learn from him is an honor.”