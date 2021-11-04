Scream 5 teaser reveals major plot twist for Sidney Prescott

Scream 5 is ramping up its promo campaign and just dropped another juicy teaser ahead of the movie’s release.

In the new clip posted on 4 November, we are treated to an array of interviews with the cast of the new film.

Kevin Williamson, the mastermind writer behind Scream 1, 2 and 4, gives fans a preview of how the first four instalments will connect with what’s to come in 2022.

“Now is the time to make a new Scream because we have a special story to tell that connects the legacy cast members with the new cast into the world of Woodsboro,” he teases.

It is also confirmed that Sam (Melissa Barrera) will be the killer’s target in Scream 5, marking the first time in the 25-year history of the movies that Sidney Prescott will not be the primary focus.

This new teaser, titled ‘Ghostface is Back,’ and the recently released official trailer both hint that after surviving Ghostface’s killing spree four times, Sidney will now go from hunted to hunter.

“I’ve been through this, a lot.” Sidney tells Sam. “Whoever this is is going to keep coming for you, so I want you to help us kill him.”

Neve Campbell states that Sidney is in a different place in her life to when we last saw her character 10 years ago – but that doesn’t mean she isn’t ready to face off against the killer once again.

“Sidney, she’s moved on in her life,” Campbell explains, “and then chaos ensues!”

As the scream queen says this, unseen clips of her character are shown on screen – revealing a major plot twist that is certain to redefine Sidney’s character this time around.