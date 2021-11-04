Scream 5 teaser reveals major plot twist for Sidney Prescott

Scream 5 is ramping up its promo campaign and just dropped another juicy teaser ahead of the movie’s release.
In the new clip posted on 4 November, we are treated to an array of interviews with the cast of the new film.
Kevin Williamson, the mastermind writer behind Scream 1, 2 and 4, gives fans a preview of how the first four instalments will connect with what’s to come in 2022.
“Now is the time to make a new Scream because we have a special story to tell that connects the legacy cast members with the new cast into the world of Woodsboro,” he teases.
It is also confirmed that Sam (Melissa Barrera) will be the killer’s target in Scream 5, marking the first time in the 25-year history of the movies that Sidney Prescott will not be the primary focus.
This new teaser, titled ‘Ghostface is Back,’ and the recently released official trailer both hint that after surviving Ghostface’s killing spree four times, Sidney will now go from hunted to hunter.
“I’ve been through this, a lot.” Sidney tells Sam. “Whoever this is is going to keep coming for you, so I want you to help us kill him.”
Neve Campbell states that Sidney is in a different place in her life to when we last saw her character 10 years ago – but that doesn’t mean she isn’t ready to face off against the killer once again.
“Sidney, she’s moved on in her life,” Campbell explains, “and then chaos ensues!”
As the scream queen says this, unseen clips of her character are shown on screen – revealing a major plot twist that is certain to redefine Sidney’s character this time around.
When Dewey (David Arquette) calls Sidney to tell her that there is a new series of killings taking place, the original trailer showed Sidney jogging by a lake.
However, the new teaser shows the full shot of the character – and she is running with a pram.
This likely means that in the decade between Scream 4 and 5, Sidney has given birth to or adopted a baby.
Given how unlucky in love Sidney has been given that her first boyfriend was one of the killers in the original Scream and her second was fatally shot in front of her, we can’t help but wonder if she has a new partner in her life.
Could it be that Mark Kincaid (Patrick Dempsey) from the original trilogy’s climax makes a return as Sidney’s newest beau after not appearing in the 2011 reboot?
“There’s things that happen in this that are kind of shocking,” Courteney Cox declares in the teaser, “I still can’t believe it.”
Scream 5 is scheduled for release on 14 January 2022.