Saoirse Ronan asked her LGBTQ+ friends for advice on her character in Ammonite

In a video interview with Variety, Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet open up about their characters and the new film.

The Francis Lee led picture follows historical figures Mary Anning and Charlotte Murchison as they navigate their romantic relationship in the 1840’s.

In order to grasp a greater sense of their characters Ronan and Winslet discussed seeking out advice from some of their close LGBTQ+ friends with Ronan saying: “We were sort of asking them advice just about different things, that as a mainly straight woman, we wouldn’t know about,”

She continued: “One thing that a lot of the gay friends of mine said was that they didn’t really feel like there were many movies that actually represent the lesbian experience and went into the intimacy of that, not just the sexual side of it but just the relationship as a whole.”

The two actresses also talk about the carefully choreographed moments in the film.

“We had to be quite specific about just when their hands get very close… just tiny little things – like when Mary smiles when they’re cleaning the fossil that they find together. Francis, I remember, wouldn’t let me smile at all until that moment, and it was very specific, and we’d all discussed it and we’d written it down.” Winslet says.

The film, which is set to be released in November, has already received favourable reviews, with critics praising the directing, cinematography and acting.

Watch the full trailer for Ammonite below.

Related: Kate Winslet’s lesbian role in Ammonite has sparked controversy.