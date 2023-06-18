Red, White & Royal Blue stars open up about filming the rom-com’s steamy sex scenes

The stars of Red, White & Royal Blue have opened up about making the film’s steamy sex scenes.

On 11 August, fans of Casey McQuiston’s iconic New York Times Bestseller will finally be treated to its highly anticipated film adaptation – starring Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry.

Over the last few weeks, new information about the film has slowly started to be released, including its feature poster and stills of Perez and Galitzine as their loveable characters.

In May, the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) revealed that the film would be Rated-R due to “language, some sexual content, and partial nudity.”

As the two central characters – in the words of one Twitter user – “fuck every time they see each other in the book”, fans celebrated the news on social media.

In a recent interview with GQ, Zakhar Perez and Galitzine spilt all the tea about bringing the book’s steamy and romantic sex scenes to life.

“There’s so much choreography to sex…ual scenes. Our guards were down during the rehearsals, but one of us would say something stupid like, ‘Get off me!’ as soon as someone yelled ‘Cut,'” Zakhar Perez.

Galitzine echoed similar sentiments, stating: “It’s crazy to be intimate like that with your friend. And we want people to fall in love with these characters, because their love has to be real.”

Fortunately, the two were able to move past any awkward moments by joking and teasing one another, which the film’s intimacy coordinator Robbie Taylor Hunt described as “really nice.”

“But also they just treated each other like colleagues and co-creatives in a really nice, collaborative way,” Hunt added.

As previously mentioned, Red, White & Royal Blue is set to premiere on 11 August on Prime Video.

The synopsis for the film reads: “Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time.

“Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce.” But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.”

In addition to Zakhar Perez and Galitzine, the Red, White & Royal Blue cast includes Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont, Rachel Hilson as Nora Holleran, Sarah Shahi as Zahra Bankston and Ellie Bamber as Princess Beatrice.

Stephen Fry, Clifton Collins Jr, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth, and Juan Castano are also set to star in the film.