Red, White & Royal Blue star Taylor Zakhar Perez teases potential sequel

Taylor Zakhar Perez has shared his thoughts on a potential Red, White & Royal Blue sequel.

Back in August 2023, LGBTQIA+ movie enthusiasts were finally treated to the highly anticipated film adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s acclaimed novel.

Directed by Matthew Lopez, the Prime Video feature follows the passionate enemies-to-lovers romance between Alex (Zakhar Perez), the son of America’s first female president (Uma Thurman), and Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), a British prince.

Upon its release, the film received universal acclaim for its faithfulness to the source material and the electric chemistry between Zakhar Perez and Galitzine.

Alongside the aforementioned praises, fans have been clamouring for a sequel – with many expressing an interest in Alex and Henry’s life after happily ever after.

While Prime Video has yet to greenlit a second film, Zakhar Perez recently shared some of his ideas for the potential project with Entertainment Weekly.

“I think we ended the film on pretty good terms with everything. So maybe them living in Brooklyn? You know it’s closer, New York to London,” he pitched while on the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet.

“Maybe Alex is starting his own campaigning? I don’t know; I mean, I can only dream.”

In an additional interview with Variety, Zakhar Perez gave further insight into the possibility of a RWRB sequel, and if Prime Video has contacted him about it.

“It’s funny. People have been reaching out about it, and I have no idea. [They’re] like ‘We’ve heard this, this and this’ and I’m like ‘That’s news to me,'” he explained.

“It just makes me laugh because, I mean, give me a call, you know, give me a call and let’s talk about it.”

Zakhar Perez isn’t the only one to express an interest in a sequel.

Ahead of RWRB’s August release, Lopez, told GAY TIMES that he would absolutely be open to directing another film.

“Here’s what I’ll say: if people like the movie, if it’s successful and people want more, who am I to deny them?” he revealed.

However, he clarified: “Not confirmed! That’s not confirmation. Look, any movie that ever simply gets made is a miracle. It’s greedy for a filmmaker two weeks before his movie comes out to start talking about a sequel.

Toward the end of his statement, Lopez revealed that people in “the hair and makeup department” have even pitched ideas for a sequel, ranging from “Red, White & Royal Wedding” to “Red, White & Royal Baby.”

“I was like, ‘Can we just get through today first, please?,” he added.

Lastly, the author of the best-selling novel, McQuiston, told Out in November 2023 that they would “love” to continue Alex and Henry’s in another project.

“I mean, like, of course, I would love to. I don’t think I’m allowed to say anything more than that at this point,” they teased.

Crossing our fingers Prime Video announces a sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue sooner rather than later.