Pixar is looking for a transgender actor to voice studios first trans character

Pixar is gearing up to release their very first transgender character in an upcoming untitled project.
According to the Twitter account, Trans March, the animated studio has released a casting call looking for a young trans voice actor.
“Pixar is casting a youth voice-over role for an upcoming animated project,” the casting call reads.
“The character, Jess, is a 14-year-old transgender girl. She’s compassionate, funny, and always has your back. We’re looking for actresses 12-17 years old.”
The casting announcement also calls for trans youth who are “outgoing, funny and energetic” and feels comfortable with voice acting.
Trans March confirmed the legitimacy of the flyer with a follow-up tweet, stating: “Sorry folks, we should have been more specific with how we know this is real.”
They continued: “We talked to the casting director and they sent us this flyer. They’re reaching out to other orgs as well, but we got the sense we’re the first to post about it.”
— Trans March (@transmarch) April 20, 2021
The casting announcement has caused fans to speculate which film the character will be featured in.
According to an article from The Disinsider fans have theorized that the new role will be featured in the 2022 film, Turning Red.
This has not been confirmed by the studio or executives.
Disney films are moving forward with LGBTQ representation, albeit with small steps, featuring LeFeu as a gay man in the remake of Beauty and the Beast and small same-sex moments in Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
However, things could be about speed up as it was confirmed that not only will the upcoming Marvel film The Eternals feature the first gay superhero, but the film will also have the first gay kiss.
Although Pixar has provided some LGBTQ representation over the years, the characters have generally been in small roles, like the lesbian parents from Finding Dory or Toy Story 4 to Officer Specter in their latest film Onward.