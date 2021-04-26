Pixar is looking for a transgender actor to voice studios first trans character

Pixar is gearing up to release their very first transgender character in an upcoming untitled project.

According to the Twitter account, Trans March, the animated studio has released a casting call looking for a young trans voice actor.

“Pixar is casting a youth voice-over role for an upcoming animated project,” the casting call reads.

“The character, Jess, is a 14-year-old transgender girl. She’s compassionate, funny, and always has your back. We’re looking for actresses 12-17 years old.”

The casting announcement also calls for trans youth who are “outgoing, funny and energetic” and feels comfortable with voice acting.

Trans March confirmed the legitimacy of the flyer with a follow-up tweet, stating: “Sorry folks, we should have been more specific with how we know this is real.”

They continued: “We talked to the casting director and they sent us this flyer. They’re reaching out to other orgs as well, but we got the sense we’re the first to post about it.”