No Time To Die quietly confirms major James Bond character is queer

A short scene in the latest James Bond film appears to confirm that one of the franchise’s recurring characters is queer.

In Daniel Craig’s final film as the iconic Bond, fan favourite Q (Ben Whishaw) returns to assist the former spy on his latest mission.

Whishaw, who is gay, first played Q (standing for Quartermaster) in 2012’s Skyfall after the beloved character was absent for a few of the franchise’s movies.

In No Time To Die, Q’s sexuality appears to finally be confirmed after years of speculation from fans.

During a scene at Q’s home, Bond and Eve Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) show up to ask for help in meeting Ernst Stavro Blofeld who is in prison.

Q is flustered by their arrival as he is in the middle of preparing a meal for his date, who is a man.

“He’ll be here in 20 minutes,” he tells Bond and Moneypenny as he explains why he can’t help them at that moment.

Although there is no information beyond this, it appears to at a minimum show that Q is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The James Bond films have previously come under fire for a lack of diversity, with Skyfall’s producer Barbara Broccoli previously claiming that the studio wanted a scene hinting at Bond being interested in men removed.