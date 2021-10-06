Netflix teases its first-ever gay Christmas movie Single All the Way

Netflix has given a first-look at its first gay Christmas movie, Single All the Way, which will be out in December.

The movie will mark the first time the streaming platform has featured a gay romance as its main storyline of a Christmas film.

It will follow Peter (Michael Urie) persuading his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to return home for the holidays.

This is so he can be his fake date and appease Peter’s Christmas-obsessed family who desperately wants him to be in a relationship.

Little do they know, Peter’s mother, Carole (Kathy Najimy), is trying to get him set up with her spin instructor, James (Luke MacFarlane).

Also appearing in Single All the Way will be Aunt Sandy (Jennifer Coolidge), though her part in the storyline remains unclear at present.

Speaking via email to Entertainment Weekly, Urie says: “You can expect pageantry, wine, hunky Santas, a little bit of deception, a whole lotta do-gooding, and Jennifer Coolidge.

“My parents are played by Barry Bostwick and Kathy Najimy — a combination that scientists agree can only produce sons who are gay and love Christmas.

“Peter’s the kind of Guncle who has spent many Christmases perfecting choreography to a Britney Spears Christmas song with his nieces. And it is perfect.”