MTV Movie & TV Awards: Here’s a round-up of the night’s best LGBTQ+ moments

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards took place on 5 June, and it was filled with LGBTQ+ winners.

For this year’s festivities, High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens and The Bachelorette co-host Tayshia Adams led the memorable night –which featured appearances from Billy Eichner, Chris Evans, and Hacks star Hannah Einbinder.

Alongside the show’s star-studded roster, the evening was also filled with an array of LGBTQ+ winners and moments.

Netflix’s beloved queer series Heartstopper took home the Best Musical Moment award for beabadoobee’s song Dance With Me.

The dreamy track was featured in episode 2 during the romantic snow day scene between Charlie and Nick – a well-deserved win if you ask us.

Loki star Sophia Di Martino nabbed the Breakthrough Performance award for her portrayal of Sylvie.

For those who haven’t seen the Disney+ series, the aforementioned character is a variant of everyone’s bisexual demigod Loki.

Di Martino, Tom Hiddleston, and Owen Wilson also took home the award for Best Team.

HBO’s hit LGBTQ+ drama Euphoria swept numerous categories throughout the event, landing awards for Best Show, Here for the Hookup, and Best Fight for Cassie and Maddy’s iconic season 2 finale showdown.

During the Unscripted section of the show, RuPaul’s Drag Race took home the coveted award for Best Competition Series, beating out other programs like American Idol, Dancing With the Stars and The Masked Singer.

A little bit of competition never hurt anybody 💪 @RuPaulsDragRace is proof of that because they just won Best Competition Series at the #MTVAwards: Unscripted! pic.twitter.com/HMQT83xt1H — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

“Thank you all so much. Now as you know it takes a village, people. And I am blessed to work with the most amazing cast and crew in show business,” Ru said in his acceptance speech.

“We couldn’t do this show without the love and support of VH1 and my family at World of Wonder.

“Last but not least, I want to thank our queens, who bravely share their stories to help spread love, light and laughter around the world.. this award belongs to you.”

But the recognition for the expansive RuPaul’s Drag Race universe didn’t stop there.

Season 14 finalists Bosco and Lady Camden took home the award for Best Unscripted Fight for their clash during the jawdropping Rusical episode.

“I would like to thank Lady Camden for not being here so I could accept this alone,” Bosco said during her acceptance speech.

“And I would like to thank all of you for apparently enjoying gay people.”

Congratulations to all the LGBTQ+ winners of the night.