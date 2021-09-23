Megan Fox stars as bloodthirsty vampire in first Night Teeth trailer

The first trailer for Megan Fox’s highly anticipated vampire film, Night Teeth, has been released by Netflix.

The movie will see Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.), a chauffeur, drive friends Blaire (Debby Ryan) and Zoe (Lucy Fry) around several nightclubs in Los Angeles before realising the pair are vampires.

He is quickly caught in the middle of the power struggle between the city’s vampires and decides to team up with the girls in order to keep his life.

The trailer reveals that Fox is playing one of the bloodsuckers as she is shown smiling with sharp fangs before taking a sip from a martini glass filled with blood.

Also starring in Night Teeth will be Alfie Allen, Sydney Sweeney, Raúl Castillo and Alexander Ludwig.

Production of the movie was halted in early-2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with it resuming in September of the same year.

Adam Randall directed Night Teeth, with Brent Dillon writing the script for it.

Although Fox does not appear much in the trailer, fans are incredibly excited about her appearance.