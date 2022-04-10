Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2 set to bring back two queer characters

Two queer superheroes are set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel.

Over the last few months, fans patiently waited for the return of Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wong (Benedict Wong) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), aka Scarlet Witch, to their movie theatre screens.

The anticipation increased when Marvel released an action-packed trailer for the film back in March – which raised numerous questions amongst the dedicated fanbase.

However, with the film only a month away from its release, Marvel bosses have finally given further insight into the plot, which involves Wanda’s two queer sons, Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne).

At the beginning of the teaser, Doctor Strange and Wanda are heard saying, “I’ve been dreaming the same dream every morning, the same… nightmare.”

Alongside their voice-over, viewers are treated to never before seen clips, including the aforementioned brothers in Wanda and Vision’s former Westview home.

With Billy and Tommy officially set to return, fans have expressed their excitement about the future heroes’ return.

One Twitter user wrote: “Really need Doctor Strange 2 to give us Billy and Tommy as 18-22-year-olds, so we’re one step closer to Young Avengers.”

Another user tweeted: “Billy and Tommy!!! Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness really is going to be the MCU’s queerest movie yet, huh?”

In the comic book continuity, Billy and Tommy are openly gay and bisexual, respectively. The two characters also grow up to become significant and powerful members of the beloved Young Avengers team.

Billy and Tommy aren’t the only LGBTQ+ characters to be featured in the upcoming film.

Marvel’s first Latin-American LGBTQ+ superhero, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), is also set to appear to aid the former Sorcerer Supreme in his multiverse adventure.

An official synopsis for the film reads: “After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Strange’s plan and also causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil.”

The film will directly reference the events of 2021’s WandaVision, which saw Wanda supernaturally hold a town hostage as she mourned the death of Vision (Paul Bettany), and Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw the multiverse break after Strange used his magic to make Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) identity a secret.

Due for release on 6 May, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the fifth film in the MCU’s fourth phase after Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Watch the epic trailer here or below.