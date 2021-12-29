Marisa Tomei wanted her Spider-Man character to have a lesbian lover

Marisa Tomei revealed that she wanted her Spider-Man: No Way Home character, Aunt May, to be in a lesbian relationship.

The Wild Thornberrys Movie star opened up about her role in the blockbuster film in an interview with Geeks of Color on 19 December.

“There was a moment, where I felt that May – maybe she should just be with a woman because Ben is gone,” she explained. “And who should she be with?”

The 57-year-old shared that she wanted Amy Pascal, one of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s producers, to play her lover in the movie.

Marisa continued: “And we were kind of talking about it. And so I actually really wanted Amy Pascal from Sony to be my girlfriend!”

The star was so keen for it to happen that she even suggested making it an unofficial plotline.

She said: “I was like, ‘No one even has to know, Amy. I’ll just be in a scene and you’ll be over there. And I’ll just be like ‘Hey!’ It’ll just be a subtle thing.’”

Despite her enthusiasm for it, her dreams for the character never came true.

“No one went for it at the time,” she revealed.