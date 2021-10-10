LGBTQ+ icon Amanda Bearse joins the cast of Billy Eichner’s upcoming Bros film

Married With Children star Amanda Bearse is set to join Billy Eichner’s LGBTQ+ romantic comedy Bros.

According to a report from Deadline, the iconic actress is set to play Luke Macfarlane’s mother in the film.

In a statement to Deadline, Bearse expressed her excitement to be part of the trailblazing cast.

“I’m delighted to be a part of this project. I had no idea how deeply the LGBTQ+ roots were going to be on this project [until recently],” she said.

“But leave it to Billy Eichner, I should expect nothing less. He’s just so on the cutting edge, and this film will be too. I’m glad to be invited to the party.”

Taking to Instagram, Eichner welcomed Bearse to the cast and praised the actress for her iconic impact on the LGBTQ+ community.

“This makes me so happy. Amanda Bearse – the iconic MARCY D’ARCY from Married With Children (and FRIGHT NIGHT!) – came out publicly in 1993,” he exclaimed.

“The first actress on Primetime television to ever come out publicly. Even before Ellen and Rosie! I am SO damn excited to welcome her to the cast of BROS!”