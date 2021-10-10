LGBTQ+ icon Amanda Bearse joins the cast of Billy Eichner’s upcoming Bros film

Married With Children star Amanda Bearse is set to join Billy Eichner’s LGBTQ+ romantic comedy Bros.
According to a report from Deadline, the iconic actress is set to play Luke Macfarlane’s mother in the film.
In a statement to Deadline, Bearse expressed her excitement to be part of the trailblazing cast.
“I’m delighted to be a part of this project. I had no idea how deeply the LGBTQ+ roots were going to be on this project [until recently],” she said.
“But leave it to Billy Eichner, I should expect nothing less. He’s just so on the cutting edge, and this film will be too. I’m glad to be invited to the party.”
Taking to Instagram, Eichner welcomed Bearse to the cast and praised the actress for her iconic impact on the LGBTQ+ community.
“This makes me so happy. Amanda Bearse – the iconic MARCY D’ARCY from Married With Children (and FRIGHT NIGHT!) – came out publicly in 1993,” he exclaimed.
“The first actress on Primetime television to ever come out publicly. Even before Ellen and Rosie! I am SO damn excited to welcome her to the cast of BROS!”
View this post on Instagram
Bearse joins the film’s long list of LGBTQ+ talent that includes Jim Rash, Eve Lindley, Peter Kim TS Madison, Miss Lawrence, Guillermo Diaz, Guy Branum and Drag Race winner Symone.
Bros is set to follow two gay men, played by Eichner and Macfarlane, who, according to Universal, “maybe, possibly, probably stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.”
The script was co-written by Eichner and Nicholas Stoller, the mastermind behind the Neighbours franchise.
“I could not be more proud or excited about the historic nature of the all openly LGBTQ+ cast of Bros. After queer actors have spent decades watching straight actors capitalise both artistically and professionally by playing LGBTQ+ characters, it is a long overdue dream come true to be able to assemble this remarkable, hilarious cast,” Eichner told The Hollywood Reporter.
“And while Bros may be the first of its kind in several ways, my real hope is that it is only the first of many opportunities for openly LGBTQ+ ensembles to shine and show the world all we are capable of as actors, beyond just being the wacky sidekick, token queer or a straight movie star’s ‘gay best friend.’ And beyond all of that, this cast is fucking hysterical and you’re going to love them.”
Bros is currently scheduled for an August 12, 2022 release by Universal Pictures.
View this post on Instagram