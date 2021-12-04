Laverne Cox to star in Netflix’s film adaptation of the YA bestseller Uglies

Laverne Cox has been cast in the film adaptation of the YA dystopian fantasy novel Uglies.

According to a report from Deadline, The Orange Is The New Black star will be joining Joey King, Keith Powers, Brianna Tju and Chase Stokes in the film.

The international bestseller from Scott Westerfeld follows teenager Tally Youngblood, who lives in a world that requires 16-year-olds to undergo cosmetic surgery that makes them fall under a universal beauty standard.

McG has been tapped to direct the project, who’s best known for the Charlies Angels and Babysitter franchises.

Krista Vernoff will be writing the screenplay and King is set to executive producing the film alongside Jamie King, Westerfeld, and John Fox.

Taking to Instagram, Cox expressed her excitement for the film and working with the “incredible” cast and crew.

“I feel so blessed to be an artist hopefully getting better at my craft, certainly working hard to do so. What a privilege this film is, based on a powerful young adult book series by Scott Westerfeld,” she wrote.

“What a privilege to work with such incredibly talented and committed young actors and McG, our incredible director, oh McG you’re just incredible. Stay tuned!”

Westerfeld echoed similar sentiments on Instagram, stating: “This is thrilling news and Laverne Cox is killing it.”