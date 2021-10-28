Lady Gaga’s House of Gucci just dropped another trailer – and it’s camp

From Lady Gaga’s Italian accent to the murder mystery realness throughout, the second House of Gucci trailer is nothing if not camp.

The movie will see the Rain on Me singer portray Patrizia Reggiani in 1995 during the events and aftermath of the murder of Maurizio Gucci.

“I don’t consider myself a particularly ethical person,” Gaga says at the start of the trailer, “but I’m fair.”

This sets the tone for the rest of the preview, which serves glamour, suspense and drama at every turn.

Gaga first gave fans a sneak peek into the film on 29 July when she uploaded her character’s movie poster to social media.

She accompanied it with the Italian word “Stasera” – translated to “tonight” or “this evening” in English, implying that the poster is just the first in a series of promotional tools to promote the film.

House of Gucci will adapt the screenplay from Sara Gay Forden’s book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.

It will also star Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Jack Huston as Domenico De Sole, Reeve Carney as Tom Ford, Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi, Mădălina Diana Ghenea as Sophia Loren, Mehdi Nebbou as Said, Miloud Mourad Benamara as Omar and Salma Hayek as Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma.