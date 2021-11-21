Lady Gaga says she ad-libbed her iconic “Father, Son, and House of Gucci” line

Lady Gaga has opened up about the origins of her iconic House of Gucci line in a brand new interview.

Over the last few months, pop icon Lady Gaga has been gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated film House of Gucci.

In the movie, the Rain on Me singer will be portraying Patrizia Reggiani in 1995 during the events and aftermath of the murder of Maurizio Gucci.

In the first trailer for the film, fans were given a glimpse into Gaga’s immersive role and were treated to her iconic line: “Father, Son and House of Gucci.”

With the film’s release around the corner, the Poker Face songstress revealed to Variety that the campy dialogue was ad-libbed.

“I would do it in the trailer all the time.I was doing it in the trailer and then something about that scene when we were doing it felt right,” she said.

“We did it, and it’s a testament to Ridley Scott as a director because he uses the stuff. He uses the creativity. He uses the love.”

The film’s screenwriter Roberto Bentivegna echoed similar sentiments to Gaga and called the moment “iconic.”

“That was Gaga the ad-libber at work. It’s iconic. Amazing. There was so many great ad-libs that didn’t make the cut. That was certainly a great one. They just had such a great time riffing,” he told Variety.

‘I think that some writers might feel like their words are precious and everything has to be respected, but for me it was joyful. It was like they’re feeling it. It’s like music.

“It’s like they’re jamming and the melody is taking them to this awesome improvisation. I was very flattered that they felt like doing that.”