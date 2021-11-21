Lady Gaga says she ad-libbed her iconic “Father, Son, and House of Gucci” line

Lady Gaga has opened up about the origins of her iconic House of Gucci line in a brand new interview.
Over the last few months, pop icon Lady Gaga has been gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated film House of Gucci.
In the movie, the Rain on Me singer will be portraying Patrizia Reggiani in 1995 during the events and aftermath of the murder of Maurizio Gucci.
In the first trailer for the film, fans were given a glimpse into Gaga’s immersive role and were treated to her iconic line: “Father, Son and House of Gucci.”
With the film’s release around the corner, the Poker Face songstress revealed to Variety that the campy dialogue was ad-libbed.
“I would do it in the trailer all the time.I was doing it in the trailer and then something about that scene when we were doing it felt right,” she said.
“We did it, and it’s a testament to Ridley Scott as a director because he uses the stuff. He uses the creativity. He uses the love.”
The film’s screenwriter Roberto Bentivegna echoed similar sentiments to Gaga and called the moment “iconic.”
“That was Gaga the ad-libber at work. It’s iconic. Amazing. There was so many great ad-libs that didn’t make the cut. That was certainly a great one. They just had such a great time riffing,” he told Variety.
‘I think that some writers might feel like their words are precious and everything has to be respected, but for me it was joyful. It was like they’re feeling it. It’s like music.
“It’s like they’re jamming and the melody is taking them to this awesome improvisation. I was very flattered that they felt like doing that.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Gaga opened up about the challenges she faced while portraying a “murder.”
“The most challenging part was playing a murderer. But I will say that after a lot of research, I realized that she knows she made a big mistake. She explained.
“And it was a lot of trauma that drove her toward this huge mistake that I know she regrets. So when you go see ‘House of Gucci,’ you will not watch a movie about some sexy, gold-digging murderess, you will watch a real woman fall in love and fall apart.”
Since its world premiere on 9 November, Gaga’s performance has garnered praise from critics.
David Fear of Rolling Stone tweeted: “It is absolutely criminal how good an actress Lady Gaga is, and how good she is HOUSE OF GUCCI.”
LA Times Katie Walsh echoed similar sentiments to Fear, writing: “Lady Gaga’s performance in HOUSE OF GUCCI is this alchemy of sheer charisma and presence, power of personality, and commitment to the bit.”
She continued: “The way she stares daggers at everyone on screen is terrifying. The more I think about it, the more Patrizia is a true horror villain.”
House of Gucci adapts the screenplay from Sara Gay Forden’s book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.
The film also stars Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Jack Huston as Domenico De Sole, Reeve Carney as Tom Ford, Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi, Mădălina Diana Ghenea as Sophia Loren, Mehdi Nebbou as Said, Miloud Mourad Benamara as Omar and Salma Hayek as Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma.
House of Gucci is set to be released on 24 November.
You can watch the trailer below or by clicking here.