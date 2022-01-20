Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek almost had a “sexual relationship” in House of Gucci

Lady Gaga revealed that she and Salma Hayek’s characters in House of Gucci came close to being sexually involved.
The movie saw the Fun Tonight singer portray Patrizia Reggiani in 1995 during the events and aftermath of the murder of Maurizio Gucci.
The crime drama marked Gaga’s first major film role since her big-screen debut in A Star is Born, which won her an Academy Award for Best Original Song for Shallow and a nomination for Best Actress.
Salma stars alongside Gaga as Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, Reggiani’s astrologer who arranged Gucci’s killing.
On 18 January, the two actresses made an appearance on the MGM Studios House of Gucci UK panel.
There, Salma was asked what it was like working with Gaga on the project.
The Ugly Betty star said fans “didn’t get to see all the scenes” showcasing their “delicious relationship”.
“There is a whole side of this film that you did not see,” Gaga added during the audience discussion. “Pina and I developed a sexual relationship.”
It appeared that the idea was something Gaga came up with and not a concept that was scripted or filmed.
Lady Gaga says that her and Salma Hayek’s ‘House of Gucci’ characters developed a sеxual relationship in scenes that didn't make the final cut. pic.twitter.com/yuU5Ov2nis
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 19, 2022
She recalled suggesting: “Maybe after Maurizio dies, it gets hot?”
“You think she’s kidding!” Salma jokingly told the audience.
House of Gucci adapted the screenplay from Sara Gay Forden’s book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.
The film will also starred Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Jack Huston as Domenico De Sole, Reeve Carney as Tom Ford, Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi, Mădălina Diana Ghenea as Sophia Loren, Mehdi Nebbou as Said and Miloud Mourad Benamara as Omar.
