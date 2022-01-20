Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek almost had a “sexual relationship” in House of Gucci

Lady Gaga revealed that she and Salma Hayek’s characters in House of Gucci came close to being sexually involved.

The movie saw the Fun Tonight singer portray Patrizia Reggiani in 1995 during the events and aftermath of the murder of Maurizio Gucci.

The crime drama marked Gaga’s first major film role since her big-screen debut in A Star is Born, which won her an Academy Award for Best Original Song for Shallow and a nomination for Best Actress.

Salma stars alongside Gaga as Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, Reggiani’s astrologer who arranged Gucci’s killing.

On 18 January, the two actresses made an appearance on the MGM Studios House of Gucci UK panel.

There, Salma was asked what it was like working with Gaga on the project.

The Ugly Betty star said fans “didn’t get to see all the scenes” showcasing their “delicious relationship”.

“There is a whole side of this film that you did not see,” Gaga added during the audience discussion. “Pina and I developed a sexual relationship.”

It appeared that the idea was something Gaga came up with and not a concept that was scripted or filmed.