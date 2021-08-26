Kristen Stewart makes debut as Princess Diana in first trailer for Spencer

Fans have been given their first glimpse into Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of Princess Diana as the first trailer for Spencer has been released.

Spencer is an upcoming biographical film based on the later years of the marriage of Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales (Kristen Stewart) and Charles, Prince of Wales (Jack Farthing).

Directed by Pablo Larraín and written by Steven Knight, it is set to be one of Stewart’s most mature performances to date.

It covers a period in 1991 during Diana’s Christmas holidays with the royal family at Sandringham House in Norfolk, when Diana decides to end her marriage to Charles.

In the trailer, Stewart is seen drifting through lavish corridors and appears to be hiding secrets she is not showing.

“They know everything,” one of Stewart’s aides fearfully tells her.

In a stern but calm response, Stewart delivers two words that appear to encapsulate what this movie is all about: “They don’t.”