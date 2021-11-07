Kit Harington praises Marvel’s Eternals film for its history making LGBTQ+ inclusion

Eternals star Kit Harington has opened up about the film’s LGBTQ+ representation in a new interview.

Marvel’s latest blockbuster follows the titular Eternals – an immortal alien race created by the Celestials – who have shaped the fate of humanity and civilisation.

The film features an all-star cast including Brian Tyree Henry who plays Phastos – the MCU’s first out LGBTQ+ superhero.

During an interview with Out, Harrington gushed about the film and said he was “incredibly proud and happy” to be a part of it.

“I’ve said before, I don’t know why we haven’t got LGBTQ+ representation in superhero movies and in this one we do, and that’s just so important,” he said.

“I think it is such a moment, and all I can hope is that this is the start of many, many more.

“Phastos is one of my favourite characters in this, he’s awesome,” he continued: “It actually was a big reason I wanted to be part of this.”

Although Harrington and Marvel’s fans have praised its diversity, the film’s has also faced backlash from conservative critics and countries.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait banned the film over its LGBTQ+ content.