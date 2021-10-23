Kevin Feige says “it’s just the start” for LGBTQ+ representation in the MCU

Attention LGBTQ+ Marvel fans! More queer superheroes are headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

During the world premiere of Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, Fiege opened up to Variety about the LGBTQ+ representation in future Marvel films.

“There have been gay heroes before in the comics. It is more than past time in the movies,” Kevin Feige said.”It’s just the start.”

Feige’s comments comes months after Marvel executive, Victoria Alonso, said that more queer representation is expected to come.

At the Black Widow fan premiere in Hollywood she told Variety: “It takes time, we have so many stories that we can tell.

“We will empower those that are. We’re not changing anything. We’re just showing the world who these people are, who these characters are… There’s a lot that we have coming up that I think will be representative of the world of today.

“We’re not going to nail it in the first movie or the second movie or third movie, or the first show or second show, but we will do our best to consistently try to represent.”

The forthcoming Eternals movie is set to make history as the first film to feature an openly gay superhero.

Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry will be playing Phastos alongside Haaz Sleiman who will be portraying his onscreen husband.