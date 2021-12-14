Josh Hartnett says he “regrets” not taking Brokeback Mountain role

Josh Hartnett opens up about why he didn’t take the lead role in the LGBTQ+ classic Brokeback Mountain.

Since its debut in 2005, Brokeback Mountain has been praised as one of the best LGBTQ+ films of all time.

Many of the film’s critics have also lauded the heartbreaking performances of Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger.

But the iconic Ang Lee-directed film almost featured Josh Hartnett and Joaquin Phoenix in the lead roles.

In an interview with news.com.au, the Penny Dreadful actor gave insight into why he had to turn down the beloved role.

“Unfortunately, I was going to do Brokeback Mountain,” he revealed, “And I had a contract with [The Black Dahlia] that I had to film, so I had to drop out of it,” he explained.

“It was a different film altogether, it was me and Joaquin Phoenix. But they went on to do it with Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal.”