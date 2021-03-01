Jodie Foster celebrated her Golden Globe win for Best Supporting Actress in film with her wife by her side.

Known for her instantly recognisable roles in The Silence of The Lambs, The Taxi, and Panic Room, Jodie Foster is as A-List as you can get.

The American actress took the lead of Nancy Hollander in the legal thriller drama The Mauritanian.

Foster starred alongside fellow big names Tahar Rahim, Shailene Woodley, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zachary Levi, Saamer Usmani, and Corey Johnson.

In a comfortably domestic setting and sporting some very cool pyjamas, Jodie Foster and Alexsandra Hedison (her wife) were side by side on-screen as the news of Foster’s win broke.

The Best Supporting Actress in film category was packed with huge names and shows. Nominees included: Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy, Olivia Colman for The Father, Amanda Seyfriend for Mank, and Helena Zengel for News of The World.

The win for The Mauritanian tops up Foster’s total of Golden Globe wins to four. Foster had won a Golden Globe for The Accused in 1988, The Silence of the Lambs in 1992, and was honoured Cecil B. deMille Award in 2o13.

Foster came out in an unforgettable coming-out speech during the Golden Globes eight years ago.

It’s sure to say the internet was delighted by Foster’s heart-warming celebrating with her wife.

If anyone needs a pic of Jodie Foster kissing her wife with her dog stuck in the middle while winning a Golden Globe, here you go: pic.twitter.com/V57D4GqEVj — Alex Zalben (@azalben) March 1, 2021

me when jodie foster kissed her wife pic.twitter.com/8M4qMu6DZ8 — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) March 1, 2021

Aaron Rodgers thanked Jodie Foster in his MVP speech. Foster thanks Rodgers in her Golden Globes acceptance speech. (Foster’s co-star in the movie she won for is Shailene Woodley, Rodgers’ fiancé, and yes I’m doubling as a pop culture beat writer rn) pic.twitter.com/MeMKKDQdLH — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 1, 2021

In other LGBTQ+ wins, Gillian Anderson won a Golden Globe for The Crown in Best Supporting Actress in a TV series, limited series or TV film, Rosamund Pike won Best Actress in a film for portraying a lesbian in I Care a Lot, and Andra Day was recognised for her brilliant work in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

You can watch Jodie Foster’s win here or below: