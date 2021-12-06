Jennifer Coolidge opens up about her devoted LGBTQ+ fan base

Legendary actress Jennifer Coolidge has opened up about her huge LGBTQ+ fanbase in a new interview.
Over the years, Jennifer Coolidge has been hailed as a queer icon within the community for her unforgettable personality and irresistible film roles.
From Legally Blonde to A Cinderella Story, the amount of quotable characters that Coolidge has portrayed is endless.
During a recent interview with AV Club, the beloved actress gave insight into why she has attracted such a devoted LGBTQ+ following.
“It just started from a very young age. I don’t think when you’re young, you’re very conscious of any decision you make. You go with what you’re attracted to,” she explained.
“I think that’s really what most of our youth is, and that’s just what I was attracted to in all my friends.”
She went on to say that growing up she was friends with “all the gay men and all the gay women” in her town.
“I don’t think they had figured it out at the time when we were really, really young, but they eventually figured it out. And yeah, and it was all the gay men and all the gay women in my town, at my school or at camp.”
Coolidge comments come days after her latest movie Single All The Way premiered on Netflix.
View this post on Instagram
The LGBTQ+ holiday film follows Peter (Michael Urie) as he persuades his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to pose as his boyfriend on a trip home for the holidays to avoid his family’s judgement about his perpetual single status.
Peter’s mother (Kathy Najimy), however, sets him up on a blind date with her spinning instructor (Luke Macfarlane) and their plan goes… awry.
In the inclusive film, the White Lotus actress plays the hilarious Aunt Sandy who is also a beloved in the gay community.
In a recent interview with GAY TIMES, Urie revealed that the hilarious character was specifically written for the beloved star.
“The Lady Coolidge. The thing about Jennifer Coolidge is you think you know what you’re going to get, and she does always deliver, but it’s always something else,” he says. “Even reading the script over and over again, knowing it was going to be her.
“Chad wrote in the script ‘Enter Aunt Sandy’ and then in parenthesis ‘think Jennifer Coolidge’ so it’s always been for her. You think about how she might do it, and you imagine her in other movies, but she still surprises. Every time it surprises me!
“And even watching the scenes I wasn’t in when watching the movie, she doesn’t do it how I thought she was going to do it. It’s better than I imagined, and it’s brilliant.”
Single All The Way is now available to stream worldwide on Netflix.