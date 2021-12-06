Jennifer Coolidge opens up about her devoted LGBTQ+ fan base

Legendary actress Jennifer Coolidge has opened up about her huge LGBTQ+ fanbase in a new interview.

Over the years, Jennifer Coolidge has been hailed as a queer icon within the community for her unforgettable personality and irresistible film roles.

From Legally Blonde to A Cinderella Story, the amount of quotable characters that Coolidge has portrayed is endless.

During a recent interview with AV Club, the beloved actress gave insight into why she has attracted such a devoted LGBTQ+ following.

“It just started from a very young age. I don’t think when you’re young, you’re very conscious of any decision you make. You go with what you’re attracted to,” she explained.

“I think that’s really what most of our youth is, and that’s just what I was attracted to in all my friends.”

She went on to say that growing up she was friends with “all the gay men and all the gay women” in her town.

“I don’t think they had figured it out at the time when we were really, really young, but they eventually figured it out. And yeah, and it was all the gay men and all the gay women in my town, at my school or at camp.”

Coolidge comments come days after her latest movie Single All The Way premiered on Netflix.